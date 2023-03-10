CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The son of a former Horry County police chief was arrested this week after allegedly driving away from law enforcement during a traffic stop, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Cameron Rhodes, 24, of Conway was arrested Saturday and charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, online booking records show.

After the vehicle pursuit, police searched Rhodes’ vehicle and found 9 pounds of marijuana, according to the report.

Rhodes was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday afternoon on bonds worth more than $50,000, online jail records show.

Rhodes has prior arrests in both 2019 and 2021. He is the son of former Horry County Police Chief Sandra Rhodes, who served in that position from 2012 until she resigned in 2016.