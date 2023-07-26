CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — SOS Care purchased 10 acres in Conway to build Oak Tree Farm, a neighborhood for adults on the autism spectrum and with intellectual disabilities.

Justin Borrero, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and selective mutism, was one of the first residents in the neighborhood, moving there in 2021.

“One of the first five residents and to be able to start my journey living independently, something that my parents never really were sure it was going to be a possibility for me,” he said.

Currently, five residents living with autism stay in two duplexes. But by the end of November, more than 75 people will be living on the property.

“This is an affordable housing community, that it will offer them the chances to earn, learn those independent living skills and be able to prove to themselves and their family and to the community at large that we are capable of living independently and the dignity that it provides for so many just to be able to live on their own,” Borrero said.

The community will include access to transportation, life skills training, an amenities center, a swimming pool, on-side laundry facilities and more.

“Talking and knowing a lot of these parents is the biggest concern is, ‘what happens when I’m not here anymore, what’s the plan?’ And this gives parents a plan,” said Kathi Grace, the director of marketing and events for SOS Care.

Grace said there are 300 people on the waitlist. For housing, SOS Care is adding three additional buildings to tackle the housing crisis for people with disabilities, bringing the total up to 130 residents.

Grace said Horry County citizens with developmental disabilities have no access to housing in the community.

“They are grown men and women, and they’re just figuring out how to do it on their own,” Grace said. “And it is just amazing to watch. It is really, it’s very gratifying.”

SOS Care also started a mobile coffee shop, which will give those with intellectual disabilities the chance to learn how to run a coffee shop.