CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A special election for a vacant city council seat in Conway is headed to a runoff, the city said on Facebook.

Kendall Brown received 428 votes, and Autry Benton received 401, according to the city. The unofficial results will be certified Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The city said the runoff between Brown and Benton will take place Tuesday, June 27, with the polls open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.