CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire at a residence in the 1000 block of Main Street, the department said on Facebook.
The department said Main Street is closed to traffic between 12th Avenue and 9th Avenue.
Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting. Crews ask the public to avoid the area.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.