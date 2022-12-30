CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect has life-threatening injuries after they were shot Thursday night by a Conway officer, according to police.

An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the suspect got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to police.

The officers responding rendered aid to the suspect and they were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer was not injured.

Conway police did not alert media outlets about the shooting, but posted about the shooting on Facebook Friday morning. The Facebook post includes a one-minute video from Conway Police Chief Dale Long.

Police believed the community was safe and there are no other people believed to be involved, Long said in the video.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the incident.

No other details were immediately available.