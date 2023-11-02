CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Conway announced the expansion of the Conway Riverwalk Project Thursday morning in a news release by the city’s spokesperson June Wood.

The expansion project will connect the Riverfront and Main Street, bridging the gap between the Downtown district and the Riverfront.

The expansion marks a significant step forward in the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance the riverfront area, as outlined in the 2017 and 2022 master plans, the release said.

Residents and business owners have long spoken of the Riverfront and Downtown district as distinct entities, each with its unique character and charm.

The Conway Riverwalk expansion will be an additional connection for pedestrians and will provide a convenient and picturesque route to travel between the two vibrant areas. The city is hoping this will foster greater accessibility within the city, according to the release.

This expansion connects the existing structure to the Highway 905 Bridge. This includes a walkway south of the railroad trestle and a walkway north of the railroad trestle that are connected with a section over the existing railroad trestle, with coordination and approval from RJ Corman, the release said.

The walkway south of the trestle will include an irregular-shaped fixed deck and a fixed walkway leading to a gangway providing access to a floating dock.

The walkway north of the trestle includes a walkway, three irregularly shaped fixed decks, and a floating dock. Gated access to the Riverwalk will be included adjacent to Kingston Presbyterian Church, according to the release.

One of the key details of the Conway Riverwalk Expansion Project is the seamless connection to link the Riverfront and Main Street, creating a more distinct connection for pedestrians, the release said.

Cost and Funding is another key detail highlighted, according to the release.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $2,287,277 and funding for the expansion will come from the city’s hospitality fund, as well as state parks and tourism funds, ensuring that the development benefits residents and visitors, the release said.

The extension to 4th Avenue is another highlighted detail. The extension will extend the existing Riverwalk, eventually reaching 4th Avenue and will add to the overall length and attractiveness of the beloved waterfront destination.

Visitors will be able to look forward to enjoying breathtaking views and leisurely strolls along the scenic Waccamaw River, the release said.

Mary Catherine Hyman, Deputy City Administrator expressed her enthusiasm for the project.

“The Conway Riverwalk Expansion represents a significant milestone for our city’s continued commitment to revitalizing and preserving our historic riverfront,” Hyman said. “This project will bring our community even closer together while providing additional opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy all that Conway has to offer.”

Construction for the Conway Riverwalk Expansion is scheduled to begin in November 2023, and the city anticipates an unveiling in Fall of 2024, the release said.

The project has been carefully designed to complement the city’s charming aesthetic while providing a safe and convenient route for all to enjoy, the release said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the vacant lot next to Bonfire Restaurant, according to the release.