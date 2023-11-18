CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway has a new physical therapy clinic. It’s located on Millpond Road inside the Conway Sports and Fitness Center.

News13 was at the newly opened center and spoke with a physical therapist and a patient.

“It’s only 5 minutes from my house so it’s pretty convenient for me,” Gene Floyd, who is a patient said.

The room is around 2,500 square feet and already serves 50 to 60 patients.

Physical therapist, Andrea D’Arienzio, said there are three therapist who are working right now, but they can see up to 24 patients a day.

“As the location grows,” D’Arienzio said. “We will have more staff come to fulfill all the patient care.”

CMC is paying the city $275,000 to locate the clinic in the fitness center for the next ten years.

“We have all the equipment you would see normally in a gym,” D’Arienzio said. “We have leg press, we have equipment for the knee, to strengthen the knee, we have arm strengthening exercises… we have pretty much whatever we need, ellipticals, treadmill.”

Director of Parks and Recreation, Ashley Smith, said since the clinic opened, he’s noticed a four to five percent member increase. He said the clinic’s patients are allowed to use the facility’s pool and facility members can use the clinic to get checked out.

“They add a little bit each time,” Floyd said. “To increase your strengths and mobility… and things like that now it wasn’t all that long ago that I could barely walk, and I just got through working out at the gym.”

Floyd said he’s not the only person the new location has helped.

“People that have been in a car accident,” D’Arienzio said. “We have total joint replacements, we have people with just wear and tear back pain, arthritic pain we have a variety of patients we see.”

Smith said the purpose of this clinic opening in the center was to give the community a place to come without dealing with traffic, but he said it’s just a matter of time before they have to build a new facility because they’ve outgrown this one.

D’Arienzio said CMC continues to grow and is expanding to more locations. She said anyone with a doctor’s referral is welcomed here.

The clinic is open seven to five Monday and Wednesday eight to five on Tuesday and Thursday and then Friday from 7 to 11 a.m.