HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing a retired Conway police officer in March 2020.

Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk is scheduled to have his trial the week of July 18, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested in April after a manhunt.

Faulk is accused of killing James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway, on Long Branch Road. Cochran was a former officer for the Conway Police Department.

Longtime employees of the department told News13 he was a great mentor to many officers.

After the death, the Conway Police Department issued a statement about Lt. Cochran which read:

“It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Odell Cochran. Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over thirty-eight years of service as a lieutenant and was a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.



“Based on the calls, messages, and condolences that have been sent, it is obvious that his contributions to our community are still felt and realized by many.

“Cochran served our department and citizens of Conway well and was loved by many in our community. He retired with twenty-five years of service and then returned for thirteen years as a community service officer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his daughter, sons, sister, and other family. We will be assisting with funeral plans to give him the full honors he deserves and has earned with his admirable service record.

“Those who worked with him over the years are deeply saddened, but everyone has a special moment they remember working alongside him. The Conway Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their support during this time as we extend our prayers and support to the family of one of our own, Odell Cochran.”