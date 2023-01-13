CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many are calling it the “tripledemic.” And it’s taking a toll on the Grand Strand.

The combined outbreak of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV has left many pharmacy and store shelves nearly empty of many popular over-the-counter medicines like Nyquil, Tylenol, and even cough drops and sprays. Even some prescription medications are hard to find.

“Some of those cough medicines contain stuff like codeine, so those also fall in those class where we are having difficulty getting those also,” said Matt Combs, a pharmacist at Nye’s Pharmacy in Conway.

In addition to medicines for the flu, COVID and RSV, Combs said people are finding it difficult to get some prescription drugs. In particular, he said he gets 15 to 20 calls a day from people looking for Adderall, which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Combs said that’s because three major drug wholesalers — AmericasourceBergen, Cardinal and McKesson — have cut their production of narcotics in half after being hit with millions of dollars in fines by the federal government.

“Therefore Adderall shortages, pretty much that falls into the class of narcotics, are now in a shortage because the supplies have been cut in half due to the fine,” he said.

Combs said some people have had to change their dosages based on what his pharmacy has in stock. Others are looking elsewhere.

“A lot of families are just searching anywhere they can to find it, which also sets them up for legal problems,” he said.

Even hospitals are having problems keeping many medications in stock because they get their supply from the same wholesalers who have been fined, Combs said.

“They just are not going to distribute the narcotics, — that doesn’t mean just ADD medicine — that’s also pain medicines,” he said. “Anything that falls into a narcotic class are on backorder or shortages.”

What is Combs’ advice? People simply need to just keep looking until they find whichever medicine they need, he said.

