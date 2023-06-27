CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The unofficial results in the runoff election for the vacant Conway City Council seat are in, the city said on Facebook.

The unofficial results show Autry Benton edging out Kendall Brown, with Benton receiving 760 votes and Brown receiving 726, according to the city. The special election originally happened on June 13 before city officials determined a runoff was needed.

Officials will meet on Wednesday to certify the results, the city said.