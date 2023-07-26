CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia woman was arrested in Conway after a standoff with police in an RV that was reported stolen, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Kimberly Nicole Spence, 31, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and ticketed for child endangerment and failure to stop for a blue light, arrest warrants show.

Conway police were notified of an RV that was stolen out of Virginia, according to the report. An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Spence did not stop and continued driving north on Highway 501.

The RV later stopped at a traffic light at Ninth Avenue and Church Street, the report shows. The officer then conducted the stop with his gun drawn ordering Spence to get out of the vehicle.

Spence refused until three officers went and removed her from the RV, the report said. Spence was removed from the vehicle, where officers found a juvenile.

The RV was reported stolen out of Virginia by the Chesterfield County Police Department, warrants show.

Spence was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday on a $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.