CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Waccamaw Coastline Railroad bridge in Conway, South Carolina has reopened to marine traffic after a brief closure earlier this week due to high water, according to a news release by Horry County Government.

Normal railroad and marine activities are resume, the release said.

For those who wish to track updates on the water levels on the Waccamaw River at Conway, visit the National Weather Service website.