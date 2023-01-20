CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting at a Conway officer Dec. 29 had a blood alcohol concentration of .066 and tested positive for THC, according to warrants released Friday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, of Conway, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Alston was arrested on the charges Jan. 13 and was denied bond.

Alston allegedly “knowingly and willfully discharged a handgun multiple times” at the officer, hitting the patrol vehicle, according to warrants provided by SLED.

An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. Dec. 29 in the area of Forest Loop Road when Alston allegedly pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.

The officer returned fire and was not injured, officials said.

After the shooting, police said officers gave medical aid to Alston and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Alston allegedly saw several police cars while driving through Conway and sped off, according to prosecutors. They said no one was looking for him at the time.

After Alston allegedly sped off, it resulted in a high speed chase through south Conway, with Alston eventually stopping in a driveway before shooting at the officer, according to prosecutors.

No other details were immediately available.