Warrants: Woman with suspended nursing license provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a woman for giving drugs to patients on multiple occasions at Conway Medical Center despite having a suspended nursing license.

Around the time of Oct. 7, Heidi Dumm is accused of trying to beat a drug or alcohol test by providing a urine sample that was below the allowed temperature, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Between Aug. 2 and Oct. 7, Dumm is accused of representing herself as a registered nurse, despite having a suspended license, according to warrants.

She is also accused of prescribing narcotics and other drugs during this time period.

Dumm is charged with defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests, unlicensed practice as a registered nurse, six counts of prescribing narcotics 1st offense, possession of other substances 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute drugs 1st offense.

She was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $36,000 bond.

Conway Medical Center released the following statement to News13 about her arrest:

“Heidi Bishop Dumm was employed by Conway Medical Center from July 20, 2021 to October 8, 2021 as a Registered Nurse. At the time of her hire on June 24, 2021, her license to practice as a Registered Nurse was active and in good standing. CMC takes the credentialing of clinical personnel very seriously and when her license was suspended, CMC was not notified of that suspension by Dumm or any other licensing body. Dumm is no longer employed by Conway Medical Center.”

According to documents from the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Dumm’s license was suspended in 2019. She was accused of diverting drugs from her employer by accessing the physician’s computer and entering false orders between July 14 and July 19, 2018 while she was employed at Lake City Community Hospital.

She was fired from the hospital on July 19, 2018, according to the documents.

In December 2018, she was arrested by DHEC for allegedly violating drug distribution laws, according to the document.

Her license was re-instated in 2020 and was suspended again in July 2021 for an undisclosed reason, according to the documents.

In 2010, Dumm received an award from McLeod Medical Center in Florence for excellence in nursing.