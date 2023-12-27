CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina NAACP chapter and several local officials spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address a cross-burning incident that happened over the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend and call on South Carolina lawmakers to approve a hate-crime bill.

Alexis Paige Hartnett and Worden Evander Butler, both of Conway, have been charged with second-degree harassment in connection with the Nov. 24 incident. They are accused of using racially abusive language toward their neighbors and setting a cross on fire that faced their neighbor’s home.

Worden Butler, left, and Alexis Hartnett / Photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

In addition to NAACP officials, the speakers included Conway Mayor Barbara Blain Bellamy, Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill, Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson and others.

The NAACP previously said “citizens cannot turn a blind eye to the prevalence of racial discrimination and hate crimes. Hill called the incident “appalling and unacceptable” in an earlier statement.

The incident has sparked previous calls for the South Carolina General Assembly to move forward with a hate-crime law that has lingered without approval in the Legislature. Wyoming is the only other state that does not have such a law.

While Hartnett and Butler are facing state charges related to the incident, the FBI also is involved. Agents searched their property in the 1400 block of Corbett Drive on Nov. 20 as part of an “ongoing criminal civil rights investigation involving allegations of racial discrimination.”

This is a developing story. News13 will have complete coverage of the news conference during our afternoon and evening newscasts.