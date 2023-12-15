CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman arrested last month on harassment charges after allegedly using racially abusive language toward her neighbors and lighting a cross on fire facing their home had previously been accused of assault after a fight with a woman in a separate, unrelated incident in September 2022.

The alleged incident involving Alexis Paige Hartnett and another woman happened at Miller-Motte College on Sept. 7, 2022. The school is located along Highway 501 near Winyah Road.

According to a police report obtained by News13, the victim was talking to another student when Hartnett began a verbal attack. A teacher came into the room and asked Hartnett to leave.

After the teacher left, the report said Hartnett began yelling at the victim and threatening to kill her. She was asked to calm down but then proceeded to hit the woman, pull her hair and try to hit her head against the wall.

Teachers eventually came in to break up the fight, the report said. Hartnett faces a third-degree assault and battery charge related to the incident.

According to the report, the victim was told that this was not Hartnett’s first attack at the college. The victim also told police she did not know Hartnett and only knew her by her first name and description.

Earlier this week, Horry County police this week charged Hartnett and Worden Evander Butler, with second-degree harassment in connection with the alleged cross-burning incident, which happened over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill has condemned the incident, which has prompted calls for South Carolina lawmakers to implement a hate crimes law in the state.