CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A North Carolina woman was arrested Thursday by Conway police after allegedly pulling out a gun during an argument and telling a woman that she would blow her brains out, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Shcarie Dannelle Cousin, 31, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

Police said officers responded to an assault call on Duckett Street and talked to Cousin, who said she and the victim had an argument but nothing physical happened. Police noted in the incident report that Cousin had a cut on her hand from slamming a door and was treated by Horry County EMS.

According to the warrant, the victim told police that Cousin said she was going to blow her brains out and that she grabbed a knife in self-defense. However, nothing more happened.