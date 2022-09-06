CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was stabbed six times after a fight Friday at a Conway restaurant, according to police.

Brooke Lori Causey, 28, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, disorderly conduct and drug charges.

Conway police were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown Boulevard for two women fighting outside of the restaurant, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police learned the two women were arguing inside the restaurant when they were asked to leave.

Once in the parking lot, the women began fighting. Causey was armed with a pocket knife, according to the report. Causey allegedly stabbed the 27-year-old woman five times in the abdomen and once in the neck.

Both Causey and the victim were gone by the time police arrive, but Horry County police received a call about a person who was recently stabbed. Police were able to determine it was from the fight at CW’s Wings and Ribs, according to the report.

Causey was later located in her car and was detained, according to the report.

Causey was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday on an $85,440 bond, according to online booking records.