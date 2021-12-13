Coral Sands owner appeals Myrtle Beach council’s vote to demolish motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of the Coral Sand Motel located on North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach has appealed the city’s decision to shut down the business and demolish buildings on the property because of ongoing concerns about drugs and prostitution.

Attorneys for the owner, Vishu Bhambhani, filed the appeal Wednesday in Horry County Common Pleas Court, saying the city’s action is a violation of Constitutional due process rights, that it does not comply with the city’s rules and regulations and that is not supported by “credible evidence.”

The city council passed a motion in November to demolish buildings 301, 302, and 303 of the Coral Sands Motel, saying the cost of repairs were too high in relation to the property’s assessed value from Horry County land records. That came after the council in October declared the property a nuisance and said it would be shut down for a year.

Myrtle Beach police began investigating the Coral Sands in March, and it was determined that motel guests regularly use the establishment to distribute illegal drugs and engage in prostitution.