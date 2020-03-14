Coronavirus not stopping some spring breakers in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The coronavirus is having little impact on some tourists’ vacations to Myrtle Beach. Ocean Boulevard was busy as usual Saturday afternoon.

Visitor, Kenyatta Elliot originally had a trip planned to Maryland but chose to come to the Grand Strand instead because of the virus. She says she is taking extra precautions to stay healthy on vacation.

“It is concerning, however, we came to this place because we felt like we wouldn’t be in a confined area, and we also looked and researched that this particular area didn’t have any positive cases, so we decided to come on down,” Elliot said.

Some spring breakers used the virus as an excuse to travel.

“Flights are really cheap right now. Usually Myrtle Beach is super crowded, but with the coronavirus you can enjoy the weekend without a lot of people here,” Jake Desavo, who is visiting Myrtle Beach said.

Some hotels along the oceanfront say rooms are booked up as usual for this time of year. Most vacationers say they are taking extra precautions and aren’t too worried about getting sick.

“Not really because we’re younger, so it doesn’t really affect us as much. The thing I would be worried about is my grandparents and stuff when I come back home,” Desavo said.