Coroner: 2 killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash were from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a small plane crash near Mount Pleasant Thursday night.

The victims were identified as Glenn Lamb, 68, of Myrtle Beach, and Michael Gigliobianco, 70, of Myrtle Beach. Both were pronounced dead on scene from their injuries.

The crashed happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night and the wreckage was found Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

