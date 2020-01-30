Coroner: Georgetown man dies during a tree-cutting accident

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed while cutting down a tree early Thursday morning.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said 60-year-old Nathaniel Nesmith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Coroner Johnson, Nesmith was in the process of cutting down a tree when he was struck by the tree and pinned to the ground.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area off Rose Hill Road.

Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe said the impact caused blunt force trauma to the head and torso.