Coroner identifies Loris man who died in early morning shooting

LORIS, SC AREA (WBTW) – The coroner has identified the Loris man who died in an early morning shooting on Wednesday.

Cory Long, 36, is the deceased in the shooting on Wright Road in the Loris/Tabor City area, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner with Horry County. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday.

Long died at McLeod-Loris Hospital of a gunshot wound.

Horry County police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com.