Coroner identifies Loris man who died in early morning shooting

LORIS, SC AREA (WBTW) – The coroner has identified the Loris man who died in an early morning shooting on Wednesday.
Cory Long, 36, is the deceased in the shooting on Wright Road in the Loris/Tabor City area, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner with Horry County. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday.
Long died at McLeod-Loris Hospital of a gunshot wound.
Horry County police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520.
Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com.
🚨SHOOTING INVESTIGATION🚨#HCPD is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Wright Road in the Loris area.— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 4, 2020
One person was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.
Anyone with info related to the incident is asked to call 843-248-1520 pic.twitter.com/9lL2sCaFqv