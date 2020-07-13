Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Horry Co. identified

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Deputy coroner Patty Bellamy has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Horry County Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Wade Phillips, 49, originally from Virginia. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said Phillips had 26 years of law enforcement experience in another state.

The shooting happened on Amberwood Court in the Amberfield neighborhood at Dick Pond Road just north of the Socastee swing bridge around 8:35 p.m Wednesday.

According to SLED, Horry County Police Department officers were responding to a disturbance call when gunfire was exchanged between Phillips and two officers.

According to police, Phillips was making threats to hurt several neighbors in the area.

Dispatch told officers Phillips threatened to kill the caller’s husband and she was concerned for their safety, according to the police report. Officers arrived to speak with the neighbors when they were confronted in the street by Phillips armed with a firearm.

Phillips died from his injuries, according to SLED. No Horry County officers were injured.