Coroner identifies man who died in weekend Loris motorcycle crash

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A coroner has identified the man who died in a Loris motorcycle crash.

Anthony D. Melvin, 34, of Loris, died in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell. Melvin was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 701 near Morgan Road in Loris.

SCHP said at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was trying to pass a car when they entered the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

There were no other injuries reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.