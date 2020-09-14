Coroner identifies Myrtle Beach man who drowned near 29th Avenue S. on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The coroner has identified a Myrtle Beach man who drowned on Sunday.

Jason Tompkins, 44, has been identified as the man who died as a result of a drowning near 29th Avenue South, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Tompkins was found face down in the water, which was from six to 12-inches deep, according to the police report. Witnesses said they saw a man matching Tompkins’ description swimming wouth in the water parallel to the shorline about an hour before the 911 call.

No further information is available at this time.

