Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says Kathleen Heru, 67, originally from Rhode Island, was killed at the scene of the crash. Heru was walking along the side of 17th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach around 7:15 a.m. Thursday when she was hit.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

17th Avenue South was closed from Kings Highway to Beaver Road, but was reopened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the crash.

