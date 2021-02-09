Coroner identifies person killed after car crashed into pond in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified the person killed after a car crashed into a pond Monday in Little River.

Steven Gerardo, 28, died at the scene from injuries, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene at 7:12 a.m. on the 3000 block of Fairway Drive.

A vehicle had overturned in the water, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR’s Dive Team was been deployed to help towing crews attach to the vehicle.

A 2007 Cadillac was driving south on U.S. Route 17 in Horry County when it went off the road to the right, hit an embankment and went into a pond, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.