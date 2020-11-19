Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in Halloween crash on Hwy 701 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a Halloween crash on Hwy 701 in Horry County.

The woman was identified Wednesday by Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden as Shereeca Baker. She was 30 years old. She lived in the Myrtle Beach area but was originally from Dothan, Alabama.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene around 2:25 a.m. Oct. 31 to a single-vehicle crash with reported ejection.

A 1998 Ford Expedition was traveling along Hwy 701, ran off the road and overturned. The four people inside were thrown from the vehicle.

The other three passengers were taken to local hospitals. According to McSpadden, the other passengers were seriously injured and are still recovering.