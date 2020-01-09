Coroner identifies woman killed in Horry County residential fire

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a residential fire.

Lisa Adams, 65, of Conway, died in Wednesday’s residential fire on Adrian Parkway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. An autopsy was performed Wednesday afternoon and it is expected to take several months for results.

Crews were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday to 6297 Adrian Parkway for a reported structure fire call, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

