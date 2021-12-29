Coroner IDs 2 killed in fiery Christmas Day crash near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified two people killed in a fiery Christmas Day crash near Longs.

Tirrell Allen Gore, 38, and Dymond Lanisha Gibson, 20, died in the crash that happened on Pine Needle Drive, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. Both Gore and Gibson died on scene. Gibson was thrown from the vehicle.

A third person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which happened about 12:45 a.m. near Monterrey Drive, Master Trooper David Jones said.

The crash happened when a 2009 Altima crossed the center line while traveling south and collided head-on with a 2017 Altima, Jones said. One of the vehicles caught fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

None of the people in either of the vehicles was wearing seat belts, Jones said.