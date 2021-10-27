Coroner ID’s 27-year-old killed in Carolina Forest crash involving HCS math teacher

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner has identified a 27-year-old woman who died in a crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard Monday night.

Horry County fire and police units and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded about 9:30 p.m. to the scene at Stafford Drive near the Horry County Memorial Library and the Carolina Forest Rec Center in Carolina Forest.

Two cars were involved in the crash and one person died. The victim was identified as Leza Watts, who lived in the Carolina Forest area.

Authorities charged Horry County Schools math teacher Michael Norman Oerther, 52, with felony driving under the influence resulting in death after the crash. He was given a $40,000 bond and remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the SCHP, Oerther’s Jeep was headed west on Carolina Forest Boulevard when it hit the rear of a Honda that was stopped in the roadway at a traffic light. A rear-seat passenger, Watts, was one of three people in the Honda, and died in the collision, troopers said.

A spokeswoman for Horry County Schools confirmed Tuesday night that Oerther is a math teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School and that he had been placed on administrative leave as of Tuesday.