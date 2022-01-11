Coroner IDs couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire

Courtesy of Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified the couple killed in a house fire Thursday in Pawleys Island.

James Pauley, 72, and Sherry Pauley, 71, died due to smoke inhalation, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. They were married.

Crews were called at about 5:40 a.m. Thursday to Windy Lane for a three-alarm fire. Smoke detectors at the home were working and helped the one person escape. The person who escaped thought the couple already got out, according to Nugent.

The fire will be under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is standard protocol for deadly fires, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Mark Nugent.

