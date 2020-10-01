Coroner ID’s man found dead in Myrtle Beach pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a pond in Myrtle Beach.

Gregory Scott Hunsucker, 50 years old, of Myrtle Beach was identified as the deceased by the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

Hunsucker’s body was found in a pond on Hawthorne Way at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. 

The autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department also investigated.

No further information is available. 

