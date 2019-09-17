Coroner IDs man who fell off Myrtle Beach hotel balcony in apparent accident

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials are confirming the identity of the man who fell off an Ocean Boulevard balcony Saturday and providing more details about the incident.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge tells News13 Jacob Matthews, 22, of Sumter died Saturday evening after falling off a 15th-floor balcony of the Ocean Reef hotel on Ocean Boulevard.

Edge says Matthews was staying at the hotel with his mother at the time. His mother was taking a nap, as Matthews was taking pictures off the balcony.

Edge says that’s when it appears Matthews fell off.

The incident appears to be an accident. An autopsy won’t be performed.

Edge says this type of thing happens a few times a year along the Grand Strand.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: