Coroner ID’s suspect who died in Myrtle Beach shootout that killed 1 officer, injured another

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – John Derek Aycoth, 20, of Myrtle Beach, died of gunshot wound(s) at the scene, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

SLED officials on Monday said they have no new information on the investigation into the shooting death of a Myrtle Beach police officer.

Here is what we know so far from SLED about the investigation:

– Myrtle Beach police responded to a domestic call Saturday night on Yaupon Drive

– A man began to exchange gunfire with police

– Multiple shots were fired

– PFC Jacob Hancher was shot and killed

– A second officer was injured, treated at a local hospital and released

– The suspect died in the shooting

– Dozens of police, fire and EMS crews responded, roads were blocked off

– The shooting was the 37th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020; the first for Myrtle Beach

– The suspect’s name has not been released by police, SLED or the coroner’s office

SLED is investigating the shooting, which is standard practice when an officer is involved.