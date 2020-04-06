Coroner’s office identifies 2 people killed after pick-up truck hits tree in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed after a pick-up truck hit a tree in Horry County over the weekend.

Tristan Loggie, 21, and Taylor Mitcheltree, 21, died of injuries they sustained in the crash, which happened on Saturday morning on Nichols Highway, according to the Horry Co. Coroner’s Office. Loggie and Mitcheltree lived in the Galivants Ferry area and were engaged to be married.

Master Trooper Brian Lee, with the SC Highway Patrol, previously said a Ford F-150 was heading south on Nichols Highway, when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

One person was ejected and another person was trapped, according to troopers. The driver of the truck and the passenger both died.

