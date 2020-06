CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s office has released the name of the person who died after a wreck Wednesday night in Conway.

Jawan Gregg, 32, of Marion died after a single-vehicle wreck in the 200 block of Sherwood Drive. in Conway, according to deputy coroner Chris Dontell.

Dontell added that the wreck happened Wednesday night and Gregg was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday.