Lightning strike in Georgetown County kills 1, injures others

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The coroner’s office has identified the person who died after a lightning strike in Georgetown County.

Ryan Gamble, 44, of Andrews, died, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said.

Georgetown County Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks told News13 three people were injured: one person died and two other suffered minor injuries.

Twelve people were taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to hospital officials. Of the 12, eight were admitted in fair condition and the three injured were treated and released. Hospital officials say all those injured have now been released.

Sam Hodge, with Georgetown County Emergency Management, previously told News13 several people had been struck by lightning near Lawshe Plantation and they were being taken to the hospital.

