Coroner’s office IDs man hit by car on Highway 501 near Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified a man who died after being hit by a car Friday near Coastal Carolina University.

Lawrence Cheesbrough, 79, of Conway, died when he was hit by a car. Around 5:10 a.m., troopers were sent to the area of Highway 501 near University Boulevard for calls of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When troopers arrived on scene they learned a 2012 Chevy SUV was traveling south on Highway 501 and attempted to turn right onto University Boulevard. Cheesbrough was lying in the roadway and was struck, according to Lee.

The incident remains under investigation.