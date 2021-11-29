Coroner’s office ID’s woman killed in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified the woman killed Sunday in a crash in Horry County.

Charlotte Lucenda Pinos Villegas Saucillo, 36, of Conway, was killed in the crash, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. She was traveling north on Adrian Highway near Highway 19 just after 6 p.m. when the car ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and then hit a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

She was driving a 2019 Dodge sedan and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the coroner’s office provided more information about the woman’s identity.