Cory Booker makes Georgetown appearance, talks polling numbers

GEORGETOWN, SC (CBS NEWSPATH/WBTW) – Democratic hopeful Cory Booker was in Georgetown Saturday as he continues his campaign for president.

Sen. Booker spoke at the Bethel AME Church in Georgetown Saturday afternoon, discussing recent polling numbers and a desire to take on President Trump in the upcoming 2020 election.

“The number one thing that Democrats want in America is someone who can just beat Donald Trump,” Booker said. “And my response to the pundits is always ‘dear God, can’t we have higher aspirations than that?'”

Booker trails behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in most polls.

The former mayor of Newark is set to speak at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire Sunday.