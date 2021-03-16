Council approves funding increase to raise Horry County homes affected by flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to increase funding to raise Horry County homes affected by flooding.

The FEMA ICC Regulatory Coverage Limit will increase from $30,000 to $60,000. Councilmember Cam Crawford proposed the resolution.

“The amount to raise your home in most cases has exceeded $30,000,” Crawford told News13 last week. “I think if we could get it up to around $50,000 or $60,000 to help provide relief to people. Especially to those who maybe don’t want to leave the riverfront.

Crawford says the county can also use the money for infrastructure efforts.

“The diversion canal, but again that’s more long term and really for folks in Socastee I’m looking for something more immediate,” said Crawford.

As far as the source of continuous flooding, Crawford doesn’t believe overdevelopment is the issue.

“If that is true then why don’t we flood during the actual event? If you notice the water comes later and it comes from North Carolina,” said Crawford.

The county and state both applied for federal grants in 2018 to fund the buyout program.