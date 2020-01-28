Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss updates at Thunderbolt Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach officials will discuss another phase of updates to Thunderbolt Park at Tuesday morning’s city council meeting.

Myrtle Beach City Council will hear a motion allowing city manager John Pedersen to apply for a grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The $100,000 grant and the city’s 20% contribution, which was allotted for in the Capital Improvement Plan, would allow for a bridge over the canal to allow the trails and two lakes in Thunderbolt Park to be connected.

“We always envisioned sort of an extension of the grand park complex,” Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, said. “This linear park is what we originally called it, now it’s Thunderbolt Park which sort of falls in line with the Air Force Base. This is sort of the last piece of that. We’ve built some trails on both sides of the lake, now this will allow us to connect those trails so that you don’t have to go all the way around the lake to get to the other side.”

There is also an outdoor recreation facility and classroom at Thunderbolt Park, which the city hopes to use more in the future.

The addition of the bridge would be the fourth phase of updates to Thunderbolt Park.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, council is set to discuss the potential agreement with Coastal Carolina University to bring a graduate campus to downtown. For more on what this could mean for downtown Myrtle Beach, click here.

