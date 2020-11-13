COVID-19 has forever changed how Grand Strand churches interact with their congregations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Beach Church’s biggest audience invisible.

The church doesn’t want it to stay that way.

“I think, in general, [the pandemic] has pushed us as a church to where we should have been in the past, and that is paying attention to where people are at, and that’s online,” said Todd Elliott, the Myrtle Beach church’s lead pastor.

As shutdowns across the country forced churches to quickly move to online services, Beach Church suddenly realized that although it had been livestreaming for years, it hadn’t created the sense of connection and community that it needed for an online audience. The church had been using three cameras, but footage was rigid.

That’s all changed. The church quickly placed an emphasis on increasing production value, making services more engaging to watch, and giving worshippers something they weren’t getting from sitting alone at a screen — community.

“We are really trying to up that experience so it can feel like you are really there instead of being a fly on the wall,” Elliott said.

The church, which had about 1,500 people attending in-person services before the pandemic, saw another 300 to 400 online weekly. After resuming in-person services in June, it now has between 1,200 to 1,300 watching online, and about 900 worshipping in person.

That shift forced Beach Church to make in-person services more online-friendly.

The music team only plays one song at the beginning of services, since Elliott said virtual audiences don’t engage with music as much as an in-person one does. It’s improved its online sound quality, and has tried to bring intimacy to at-home viewers by using graphics and recorded announcements.

“We probably gained some people locally because of that, probably gained some people all around the country with that,” Elliott said.

In-person services have seen also changes aimed at keeping the congregation safe. Greeters and volunteers wear masks, there’s hand sanitizing stations, food service is on pause and offering boxes have replaced passing the plate.

As the pandemic had pastors immediately wondering what worship would look like under the current normal, there was another worry — how the virus, and its impact on the economy, would affect giving.

About 65% of 1,000 churches polled across the nation saw offerings decrease during COVID-19, according to a study from the National Association of Evangelicals. About 27% of churches saw giving stay steady, and 8% saw it increase.

When the shutdown started, Elliott said the church made a commitment to use 10% of its offerings to help the Myrtle Beach community.

“We wanted to be a giving church, even in spite of potential economic limitations,” he said. “…People have really responded to that. They like giving to an organization that is giving, and so we have not really seen a dip in our giving because of that.”

Belin Memorial United Methodist Church had online giving before, but its popularity has grown since the pandemic began.

With a large number of retirees in its congregation, monetary offerings have become steady.

“I am thankful that our congregation has continued to give generously,” said Will Malambri, the church’s senior pastor.

Those first few weeks were filled with worry. The shutdowns meant that the church would miss an in-person Easter service, which usually brought in 3,000 people — and giving.

“Nobody knew exactly what the economy would do,” Malambri said.

The church was concerned that the congregation would be cautious with its giving. Instead, it saw churchgoers challenge each other to donate all or part of their CARES Act stimulus checks to a fund to help those in need, if they didn’t need the money themselves. Malambri said a good number of the congregation took up that challenge.

The church applied for the Paycheck Protection Program to help cover the salaries of its preschool staff. Malambri said the school wasn’t able to operate for 10 weeks, and the church wanted to retain those workers, even though tuition wasn’t coming in.

About 20 churches in the Myrtle Beach area were granted money from the Paycheck Protection Program, receiving between $3.25 and $7.95 million collectively. Belin Memorial United Methodist Church received between $350,000 and $1 million to protect 62 jobs.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, the church, like many across the nation, quickly expedited its plan to eventually livestream worship services.

“We never missed a service,” Malambri said. “We did a few extra ones.”

The church had been planning to offer a livestream of its services, but faced a steep learning curve in the spring following the sudden shutdowns. They ordered the needed equipment and posted prerecorded services in the meantime.

The church typically has more than 1,300 people attending across four services. A recent livestream brought in viewers from eight countries and 18 states.

“One of the things that surprised us was how far the reach went quickly,” Malambri said.

The church resumed in-person services on Aug. 16, implementing a seating arrangement to allow for social distancing and requiring masks for everyone except for those currently speaking or leading music. Temperatures are taken at the entrance, the congregation enters from one direction and leaves at another so they don’t pass each other. The crowd is asked to not sing.

Malambri was worried at first about his congregation feeling dissatisfied and discouraged about the changes.

“It has actually been more positive than I thought it would be,” he said.

Moving forward, Malambri said the church is keeping an eye on direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. It’s also looking at research to decide whether the church will start allowing singing underneath masks.

“We are trying not to be rigid, but we also recognize that it is kind of our responsibility as a church to be cautious on behalf of our community and our regular congregation,” he said.

Like Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, Ocean View Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach also applied for the Paycheck Protection Program to help cover the salaries of its preschool staff. The church received between $150,000 and $350,000 from the program to pay its preschool staff, who care for a lot of children of doctors and nurses, according to Aaron Bauer, the church’s family pastor.

He said monetary giving has stayed steady throughout the pandemic.

“Our people have been so great throughout this entire thing,” Bauer said. “We didn’t see a dip in giving.”

Its worshippers have also continued their work in the community, donating more than 6,500 lbs of food during a recent drive. Staff have also made weekly calls to its vulnerable population, checking in on them and asking if they need groceries.

The church’s weekly attendance before COVID-19 was about 1,000 people. As the virus began spreading across the world, Bauer said the church started preparing for what would happen if it had to shut down.

“We were in a position to fortunately already have some things lined up,” he said.

Its online services quickly shifted to its top priority. The church needed to make sure its bandwidth was enough, and staff wanted to go beyond just delivering content. The congregation needed to stay connected and stay connected with both each other, and the church.

“It was a really big learning curve for us,” Bauer said.

It created new volunteer roles to help people online get connected with someone or submit prayer requests. Bauer said the church saw a large increase in online attendance, not only from people in the Grand Strand, but from those who had visited the church while on vacation.

“I think every church has learned its online presence matters a lot,” Bauer said. “Not just a presence, but engaging with people where maybe that is their only option to attend church or to feel like they are part of a community.”

It launched an app so worshippers can watch live services, take notes, submit a prayer request or engage with one of the church’s ministry partners.

At in-person services, worshippers are encouraged to wear masks and pool noodles direct people where they can sit. Crews sanitize everything between services, and the church has stopped passing out items.

Bauer said COVID-19 isn’t the first pandemic the Christian faith has seen, and it won’t be the last. He believes the church’s brightest days are still ahead.

“I think how we show love for others and how we treat others during this time will be what propels us forward and continues to grow, to continue and be the light of the world,” he said.