‘COVID canceled a lot of things, but it didn’t cancel hope’: Art in the Park vendors continue shows Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Artists from all over the United States showed up at Saturday’s ‘Art in the Park, ‘ a place where artists can show and sell their artwork.

After most shows being canceled last year because of the pandemic, artists said they were glad some of those restrictions are easing up and events like these are able to take place again. “2020 has been a hard year for everybody,” said artist and vendor Christina Beane.



“It’s wonderful. There are so many people out here today. everybody is so friendly. I think everybody is excited to be out and talking to people,” said Jennifer Mcrae, another artist, and vendor.

They rely on art shows such as these for income. Artist Christina Beane is from Knoxville, Tennessee. She is the owner of ‘Makes Cents Jewelry’.



“I make jewelry based on people’s stories using a penny to remind them of their value and then I give them a little bit of hope and encouragement. With every purchase, I give back to mental health organizations,” Beane said.

Christina said she travels to different art shows all across the united states to show off her art. She said covid-19 made it difficult to travel last year but as covid-19 restrictions are slowly easing up, she is glad to be connecting with people once again.



“To come out and connect with people, share stories, have the vulnerability, and just live life again. It’s been awesome,” Beane said.

Jennifer Mcrae is from North Carolina and makes earrings based on actual paintings. She said with events such as these being held, it has helped out her business after it was impacted by the pandemic last year.



“So I had to a major pivot to online and doing online sales, web commerce, e-commerce sales, but now that these are picking back up it is wonderful,” Mcrae said. “We still want to be safe and be responsible, but it’s really nice to see the world coming around and covid canceled a lot of things, but it didn’t cancel hope.”

The Art in the Park will continue Sunday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Valor Park at the Market Common.