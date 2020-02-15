Craft fair rakes in thousands of pounds in food donations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The sixth annual Food Drive Craft Fair in Myrtle Beach brought in thousands of pounds of donated food.
The fair happened at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center Sunday.
The city announced on social media Saturday the drive collected more than 6,000 pounds of non-perishable items for the Low Country Food Bank.
In addition, over $1,800 dollars were donated.
Over 100 crafters were there to sell things like wooden wares, pottery, quilts, glass art, among many other items.
The city added the craft fair will return for a seventh year in 2021.
