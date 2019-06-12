Crash blocking southbound lanes of 501 clears in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina state troopers worked a crash on U.S. Highway 501 in Horry County.

It happened in the southbound lanes between the Carolina Bays Parkway interchange and the SC Highway 544 interchange. Here are some pictures from the SC Department of Transportation website:

The crash does involve injuries according to the website South Carolina State troopers use to share information. All southbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 501 were blocked in that area for about 30 minutes. The crash cleared around 5 p.m.

A News13 Breaking News Crew arrived to see a vehicle on the grass near the road with extensive front-end damage. A tow truck was seen nearby.

Although the crash cleared, delays are still possible, especially with heavy rain still in the area.

