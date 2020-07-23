10 people injured in crash on US 501 South at Cox Ferry Road

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Ten people were injured in a crash on US 501 in Conway early Thursday evening.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened at about 5:41 p.m., and blocked all of the southbound lanes of US 501 near E. Cox Ferry Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Traffic remained backed up as of 7 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation highway cameras.

Ten people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and four other people signed waivers, according to HCFR.

Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area. Crews are still on the scene investigating.

Highway cameras with the South Carolina Department of Transportation show all roads blocked heading south with crews on the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.