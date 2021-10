MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-car crash has blocked a section of Highway 17 South Bypass near Coventry Boulevard, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 2:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection near South Strand Medical Center. It’s unclear whether anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.